Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 49 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,942,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Spring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock opened at $521.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.34. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $421.98 and a twelve month high of $588.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.15 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $538.33.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

