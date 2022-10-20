Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 766 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 488,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 723.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $66,031,000 after acquiring an additional 118,980 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

WBA stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

