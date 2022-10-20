Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,435,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,272 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,458,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

