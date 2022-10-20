Empirical Finance LLC Buys 310 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after buying an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after buying an additional 702,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 140.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,511,000 after buying an additional 319,116 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $163.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.81 and its 200-day moving average is $173.39. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on M&T Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.86.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

