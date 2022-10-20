Empirical Finance LLC Buys 60 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.27.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $386.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $409.63 and its 200 day moving average is $400.17. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

