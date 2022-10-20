Empirical Finance LLC Buys New Shares in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tronox by 117.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Tronox by 69.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tronox by 175.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Price Performance

TROX opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tronox had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

