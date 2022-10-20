Empirical Finance LLC Buys Shares of 5,675 ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

ArcBest stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.57. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $65.15 and a one year high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. ArcBest’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

ArcBest Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

