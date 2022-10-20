Empirical Finance LLC Buys Shares of 7,310 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 2,076.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 2,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 97.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $48.21 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

