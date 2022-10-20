Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.36%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.44%.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.