Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 96.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $137.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

