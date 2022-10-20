Empirical Finance LLC Has $429,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $142.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

