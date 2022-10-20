Empirical Finance LLC Has $441,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

