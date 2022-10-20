Empirical Finance LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,154,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

