Empirical Finance LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $108.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average of $127.88. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $100.64 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.20.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.