Empirical Finance LLC Has $523,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 85.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $51,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on DexCom in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

DXCM stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.89 and a 1-year high of $164.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

