Empirical Finance LLC Invests $402,000 in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,865 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Peabody Energy

