Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 369 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,056,380 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,366,000 after buying an additional 31,735 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,655,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,743,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Ross Stores by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.22.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $83.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

