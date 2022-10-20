Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 825 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 212,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $25.33 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

