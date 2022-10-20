Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on IFF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.07.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $92.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.60%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

