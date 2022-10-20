Empirical Finance LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Empirical Finance LLC cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

NYSE KNX opened at $49.42 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

