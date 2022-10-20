Empirical Finance LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS opened at $95.05 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.57 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.08.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.