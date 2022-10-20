Empirical Finance LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 83.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.05.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

