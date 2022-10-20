EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Downgraded by Baader Bank

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Baader Bank to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a CHF 575 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EMSHF opened at $636.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $713.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $793.85. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1 year low of $636.55 and a 1 year high of $1,058.00.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

