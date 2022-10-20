Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2,500.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,280.25.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of EDV opened at C$23.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.74. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$22.82 and a twelve month high of C$35.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$803.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total transaction of C$629,269.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,231,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,199,633,386.53.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

