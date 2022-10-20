Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2,500.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,280.25.
Endeavour Mining Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of EDV opened at C$23.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.74. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$22.82 and a twelve month high of C$35.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavour Mining
In other Endeavour Mining news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total transaction of C$629,269.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,231,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,199,633,386.53.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
See Also
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is Netflix A Blockbuster Or Another Blockbuster Video?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.