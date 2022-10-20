EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

ENLC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 2.59.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,908.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,584,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,410,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after purchasing an additional 127,186 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 2,026,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,749 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 93,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

