Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 60000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Environmental Waste International Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$6.67 million and a PE ratio of -6.25.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops environmental products for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related delivery system.

