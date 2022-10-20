Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQH. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $28.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 51,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,543,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,472 shares of company stock worth $5,738,065. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

