Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,819 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,871 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

