Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 203 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

MMC opened at $156.97 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

