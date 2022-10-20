Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,237 HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 31.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $29,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.98 per share, with a total value of $249,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.9 %

DINO stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.05. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.