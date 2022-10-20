Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,407 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 123.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 948.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,386,271.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,604 shares of company stock worth $15,100,175. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Foot Locker Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

