Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $152.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.13. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

