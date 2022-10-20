Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $333,684,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $220,954,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,815,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,667,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 104,776 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $32.36 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50.

