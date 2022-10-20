Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 9,166 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after buying an additional 3,466,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 902.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $6.85 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

