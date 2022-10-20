Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,877,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 238,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6,489.2% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 109,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 108,110 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RTM opened at $147.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $192.32.

