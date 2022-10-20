Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 146.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.65.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.28.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

