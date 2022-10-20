Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Albany International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Price Performance

Albany International stock opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Albany International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading

