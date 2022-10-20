Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 272.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Albany International by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.
Albany International Price Performance
Albany International stock opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28.
Albany International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIN shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Albany International
Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Albany International (AIN)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.