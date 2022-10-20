Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Corning’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

