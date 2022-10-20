Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 260,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 101,024 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.09 and a 52 week high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

