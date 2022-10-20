Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $84.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

