Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $249,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1,318.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $49.07 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

