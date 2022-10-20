Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $274,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 329.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,595 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,199,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Fiserv by 518.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Fiserv by 30.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,423,000 after acquiring an additional 938,391 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $111.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14. The company has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,766,896. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.