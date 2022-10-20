Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $305,000 Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after buying an additional 1,145,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,869,000 after buying an additional 243,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,608,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,759,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,740,000 after buying an additional 407,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after buying an additional 2,188,800 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB stock opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NYCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

