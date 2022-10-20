Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $330,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $482,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 355.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 102,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,215,000 after buying an additional 80,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $77.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.