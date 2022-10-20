Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $61.80 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.07 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.