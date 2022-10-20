Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 270.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,468 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 80.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,504,000 after buying an additional 4,870,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 569.8% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,995,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,538,000 after buying an additional 1,697,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

TRP stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.