Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $254,000 in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,678,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,601,000 after acquiring an additional 595,871 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329,521 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,794,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,986,000 after purchasing an additional 260,914 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 211,663 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 787.5% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 234,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 208,315 shares during the period.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance
Further Reading
