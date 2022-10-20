Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 69.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 263.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.62. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

