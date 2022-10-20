Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,755 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FDVV stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72.

