Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after buying an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after buying an additional 919,325 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Humana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,264,000 after buying an additional 292,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Humana by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,353,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,459,625,000 after buying an additional 201,702 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

HUM opened at $500.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $492.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.28.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

